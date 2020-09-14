Top pitching prospects have had their struggles in 2020

(AP) - Kansas City’s Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Thursday.

Then a night later, Casey Mize began a game with five hitless frames for Detroit.

That was a step forward for the two pitching prospects who have had their struggles this season.

They’re not alone. Nate Pearson, Luis Patino, Spencer Howard and Tarik Skubal are other young pitchers who have gone through some growing pains. There are some success stories among the game’s current group of pitching prospects.

Sixto Sanchez pitched a seven-inning complete game Sunday for Miami.

Ian Anderson has also been impressive through four starts for Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.