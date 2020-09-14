Tired of waiting: Ohio State stars opt out, move on to draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State stars Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis got tired of waiting for a decision on the football season and chose to opt out and begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Wade, a preseason All-American cornerback, and Davis, an offensive guard, both are likely to be first-round picks in the 2021 draft.

Wade announced his decision via Twitter on Monday, following Davis' announcement on Friday.

All eyes will now be on quarterback Justin Fields, who could be one of the top picks in the 2021 draft regardless of whether he plays another down of football for the Buckeyes.

