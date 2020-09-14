Advertisement

Students return to school today in Jefferson, Glascock counties

(WYMT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Students are returning to the classroom today in two local Georgia school districts where campuses were closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic and then summer break.

Jefferson County

This morning, elementary students who chose the traditional in-person learning model will be heading back to school for classes Mondays through Fridays.

The Jefferson County School System says masks will be strongly encouraged and those who choose not to wear one will be given a face shield to use whenever social distancing isn’t possible.

Schools will also be checking students' temperature upon arrival, and meal times and recess plans have been set to avoid large groups.

The first round of middle and high school students will return to school Sept. 21.

Glascock County

Students are scheduled to be back for in-person learning today after the district was forced to transition students to home based learning last month.

Students who chose face-to-face learning will attend school Mondays through Thursdays and will learn from home on Fridays. The school district says schools will be cleaned and sanitized on Fridays.

MORE | CSRA conquers week two of football in a pandemic

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken County double-slaying, shoot-out: What we know

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff
What led up to a double-homicide suspect's shoot-out with Aiken County deputies? Who were the victims? And what's next?

News

Key details about Aiken County double homicide, shoot-out

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Here's a look at what we know about a weekend incident that left two people dead in Aiken County and the suspect injured in a shoot-out with deputies.

News

Deputies investigate report of possible shooting in Augusta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities investigated a report of a possible shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kings Grant Drive.

News

44th Aiken’s Makin crafts festival moves virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
On Friday and Saturday, Park Avenue in downtown Aiken would have been filled with crafter’s and shoppers. However, the 44th Annual Aiken’s Makin craft show was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

News

DHEC: COVID testing events in SC this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Here are this week's SC DHEC COVID testing events across the CSRA.

News 12 Now

One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one Edgefield County man is dead following a single motor vehicle crash

News

CrossFit rasies money for injured Richmond County Deputy

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
Friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta to get a little sweaty to support Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman and his family of six.

News

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.

News

Two people dead, suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Deputies confirmed two people have been shot.

News

Aiken County BOE delays return to in-person learning for elementary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT