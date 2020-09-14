Students return to school today in Jefferson, Glascock counties

Students are returning to the classroom today in two local Georgia school districts where campuses were closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic and then summer break.

Jefferson County

This morning, elementary students who chose the traditional in-person learning model will be heading back to school for classes Mondays through Fridays.

The Jefferson County School System says masks will be strongly encouraged and those who choose not to wear one will be given a face shield to use whenever social distancing isn’t possible.

Schools will also be checking students' temperature upon arrival, and meal times and recess plans have been set to avoid large groups.

The first round of middle and high school students will return to school Sept. 21.

Glascock County

Students are scheduled to be back for in-person learning today after the district was forced to transition students to home based learning last month.

Students who chose face-to-face learning will attend school Mondays through Thursdays and will learn from home on Fridays. The school district says schools will be cleaned and sanitized on Fridays.

