South Carolina sees several officer-involved shootings in recent days

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbia, one of a few over the past few days in the Palmetto State.

The shooting happened Friday at Allen University.

Officials say the suspect, 26-year-old Ja’Cori Ochum Brown, is being charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Ja’Cori Ochum Brown
Ja’Cori Ochum Brown(WRDW)

Officials also confirmed Brown was not a student at the university.

According to Allen University spokeswoman Anika Cobb, an officer was injured attempting to jump over a fence while chasing Brown. However, no one suffered a gunshot wound during the incident.

Cobb also noted that Brown was injured during the chase as well, but the officer and Brown are expected to be okay.

Brown has been booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

SLED says this is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed at this time.

Other officer-involved shootings:

