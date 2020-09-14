Advertisement

South Carolina launches new vaccine system

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new immunization system is now available for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It’s called the Statewide Immunization Online Network.

It makes the process a little easier for vaccine providers to report and manage vaccine inventory.

It also lets DHEC look at immunization rates across the state.

Health officials say the program comes at the perfect time.

They say during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s even more important to stay safe from vaccine-preventable diseases.

