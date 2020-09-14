Advertisement

Seniors leading culture change at South Aiken

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four or five plays can make or break an entire football game. South Aiken found themselves on the wrong side of those plays last season and this season it’s imperative it doesn’t happen again.

“We talk about it all the time. You can be that close -- that close to a win and we’ve got to figure out how to close that gap and we didn’t figure that out last year,” said head coach Chris Hamilton.

“You’ve got to play strong throughout the whole game. You’ve got to play all four quarters and that’s what we failed to do last year. We had a lot of individuals last year, but this year, I feel like we’ve got a lot of heart,” said senior defensive end Jabez Oliphant.

Most South Carolina schools begin their seasons on September 25th. This year, region games come first. Rivalires and playoff implications are immediately on the line.

“Not only start out with region -- but with our cross town rival in Aiken and it doesn’t get much bigger than that for you,” said Hamilton.

Seven games last season were lost by 2 scores or less for the T-Breds. Penalties, lack of effort, and poor team chemistry were all contributing factors. This year’s squad, specifically the seniors, are trying to lead a culture change at South Aiken to make sure it doesn’t happen again this season and beyond.

“Everyone that doesn’t come out here and perform to the best of their ability and give 110 everyday, they gotta go! Because this year, this senior group, we can’t deal with that this year. It’s 2 seasons back to back where we failed to accomplish. This year, we’ve got to give it all,” Oliphant finished.

Oliphant added his goal this season is to rack up a few more offers : he’s already got one from Navy. The team is determined to make a run to states.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TX family in Masters ticket scheme sentenced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
They were called a family of “profiteering con artists” that federal investigators said tried to game the Masters ticket system to their advantage.

Sports

Lawrence Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Clemson Tigers
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 37-13 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Sports

Sims, Ryans Named ACC Players of the Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By GT Yellow Jackets
True freshman quarterback Jeff Sims (Jacksonville, Fla./Sandalwood) and sophomore defensive end Curtis Ryans (Kennesaw, Ga./North Cobb) were named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Rookie and Defensive Lineman of the Week, respectively.

Sports

Tired of waiting: Ohio State stars opt out, move on to draft

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State stars Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis got tired of waiting for a decision on the football season and chose to opt out and begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Latest News

Sports

NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings.

Sports

Djokovic says he learned a ‘big lesson’ from US Open default

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Novak Djokovic says he learned “a big lesson” after being disqualified from the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Sports

Top pitching prospects have had their struggles in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ian Anderson has also been impressive through four starts for Atlanta.

Sports

Pujols hits homer No. 660 as Angels rally to beat Rox 5-3

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Albert Pujols tied Willie Mays for fifth place on the career homer list with a two-run shot in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 5-3 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies.

Sports

AP Top 25: La.-Lafayette leads 10 new teams in rankings

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State are among 10 new teams ranked in the first regular-season Associated Press college football poll, which was stripped of the schools not yet scheduled to play a fall season.

Sports

Colts lose RB Mack to Achilles tendon injury vs. Jaguars

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Indianapolis Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing starting running back Marlon Mack in the first half with a right Achilles tendon injury.