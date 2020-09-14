Seniors leading culture change at South Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four or five plays can make or break an entire football game. South Aiken found themselves on the wrong side of those plays last season and this season it’s imperative it doesn’t happen again.

“We talk about it all the time. You can be that close -- that close to a win and we’ve got to figure out how to close that gap and we didn’t figure that out last year,” said head coach Chris Hamilton.

“You’ve got to play strong throughout the whole game. You’ve got to play all four quarters and that’s what we failed to do last year. We had a lot of individuals last year, but this year, I feel like we’ve got a lot of heart,” said senior defensive end Jabez Oliphant.

Most South Carolina schools begin their seasons on September 25th. This year, region games come first. Rivalires and playoff implications are immediately on the line.

“Not only start out with region -- but with our cross town rival in Aiken and it doesn’t get much bigger than that for you,” said Hamilton.

Seven games last season were lost by 2 scores or less for the T-Breds. Penalties, lack of effort, and poor team chemistry were all contributing factors. This year’s squad, specifically the seniors, are trying to lead a culture change at South Aiken to make sure it doesn’t happen again this season and beyond.

“Everyone that doesn’t come out here and perform to the best of their ability and give 110 everyday, they gotta go! Because this year, this senior group, we can’t deal with that this year. It’s 2 seasons back to back where we failed to accomplish. This year, we’ve got to give it all,” Oliphant finished.

Oliphant added his goal this season is to rack up a few more offers : he’s already got one from Navy. The team is determined to make a run to states.

