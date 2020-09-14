Advertisement

Questions raised over Black man’s beating by Ga. deputy

This is a still image taken from a video of Roderick Walker's encounter with deputies.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. - There are strong reactions to online videos showing a Georgia deputy repeatedly hitting a Black man during a traffic stop of what wasn’t even his car.

The Clayton County deputy was fired after video footage showed him pinning Roderick Walker and punching him several times.

Walker’s attorney says he was riding in a Lyft with his girlfriend and child when they were pulled over for a broken taillight.

The deputy reportedly asked for walker’s ID and when he questioned why it was needed, Walker was asked to step out of the car.

It’s not clear what led up to the altercation.

Walker’s mother spoke out Sunday, asking for justice.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

“Haven’t talked, I haven’t talked to him since, I haven’t talked to him since Friday when I was at work,” Tywouna Walker said.

“I just want my son home because he, he did nothing wrong, and he just, he was just beaten real bad. I just want my son home.”

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says Walker was denied bond for outstanding warrants.

He is currently being monitored at the jail hospital.

The deputy involved was fired for “excessive use of force.”

“Just distressing the level of force that was used. And then the backstory behind it is even more upsetting,” said Gerald Griggs of the Georgia NAACP.

Over the weekend, protesters gathered outside the jail where Walker is being held.

What the videos show

Videos show two deputies involved in the incident.

Walker appears to be pinned on the ground while the deputies are on top of him.

One deputy is punching him, and one of the deputies is heard saying, “He bit my hand.”

Walker is heard saying, “I’m about to die.”

In the videos, you can hear yelling for the deputies to stop from those witnessing it.

Walker later wobbles and appears to try to jerk free as deputies get him on his feet. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers and battery, according to jail records.

Walker’s attorney Shean Williams said his client denies biting the deputy. Walker was trying to survive and lost consciousness at least twice during the beating, Williams said. A photo of Walker taken later in jail shows a welt under his left eye.

Williams demanded Walker’s release on bond and said he has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review the case. He also accused investigators of improperly talking to his client without an attorney at the jail.

Walker, his girlfriend and the children had dropped off a rental car and found a driver willing to take them home for $10, Williams said. The driver was also Black. Williams said he was released without a citation, although he, too, did not have identification.

MORE | South Carolina sees several officer-involved shootings in recent days

The Associated Press contributed to this report

