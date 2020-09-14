Orangeburg County man facing charges of sexually assaulting child

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Cope man was arrested after a child told her parents she had been sexually assaulted.

William Zachary Moseley is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Deputies say the charge stems from a 2019 incident. The child’s father and stepmother reported the incident to investigators in March 2020 after the child had informed her stepmother of two assaults, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

The child told investigators that at some time in October 2019, Moseley entered her room and read a book to her, before pulling off her clothing, according to the report. Deputies told the child’s father to contact the sheriff’s office if Moseley appeared at the relative’s home where the assaults occurred.

“Words just cannot describe the range of emotions myself, the men and women of this agency and the community feel about this heinous act,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

A judge denied bond for Moseley during a bond hearing on Friday.

