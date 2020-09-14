Advertisement

NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings.

There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players were not using them.

Troy Vincent oversees the league’s football operations. He sent a memo to the 32 clubs on Monday saying teams “must remain vigilant” about following protocols set not only by the league, union and clubs, but by state and local governments. Otherwise, he says, the season could be “at risk.”

