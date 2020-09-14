NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings

(AP) - The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings.

There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players were not using them.

Troy Vincent oversees the league’s football operations. He sent a memo to the 32 clubs on Monday saying teams “must remain vigilant” about following protocols set not only by the league, union and clubs, but by state and local governments. Otherwise, he says, the season could be “at risk.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.