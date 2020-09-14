Advertisement

MISSING: Teen in Richmond County missing for 4 days

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in four days.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in four days.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in four days.

Janaiya Allison was last seen on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. walking on the 2100 block of Noland Connector Road wearing a black in color dress.

Allison is not from Augusta and may be trying to get back to the Columbia, South Carolina area.

If you have any information on Allison, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Orangeburg County man facing charges of sexually assaulting child

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Cope man was arrested after a child told her parents she had been sexually assaulted.

News

DHEC: New program debut, enhancing S.C.’s vaccination capabilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that they are launching a new immunization information system.

News

Ga. woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive through parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
Columbus woman is celebrating being alive for a whole century and her friends and family added to the celebration with a drive through parade in her honor.

News

Albany sees positive trend 6 months after COVID-19 hit the area

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over the last six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 180 lives in Dougherty County.

Latest News

News

Trio sought in Burke County catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for three men who are hitting up area car dealerships for a specific car part.

News

This was the scene of Aiken County fatal crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is what it was like after a head-on crash on Edgefield Highway left multiple people dead on Sept. 14, 2020.

News

Candlelight vigil honors slain Blackville store owner

Updated: 3 hours ago
Slain in a robbery, convenience store owner Ashwinbhai "Andy" Patel, is remembered as someone who touched many lives in Blackville.

Regional

Hope lingers to save parts of burned historic building in S.C. capital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
fter one of the worst fires in several years, the property owners of the historic Babcock building say they will keep moving forward.

News

Census drive, raffle are this week in Richmond County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
his week, the Augusta Library and Augusta Complete Count Committee are hosting a census drive and raffle.

News

Georgia absentee ballots will start going out this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you plan on voting absentee in Georgia, make sure you check your mail this week.