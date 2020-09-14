MISSING: Teen in Richmond County missing for 4 days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in four days.

Janaiya Allison was last seen on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. walking on the 2100 block of Noland Connector Road wearing a black in color dress.

Allison is not from Augusta and may be trying to get back to the Columbia, South Carolina area.

If you have any information on Allison, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

