Lawrence Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 37-13 win against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Lawrence’s selection represents his first ACC weekly honor of the season and the eighth of his career. With eight career selections including Rookie of the Week honors earned as a freshman in 2018, Lawrence now ties Travis Etienne for the most by any active Clemson players. Sammy Watkins holds Clemson’s record for career weekly honors with 11.

Against Wake Forest, Lawrence completed 22-of-28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown while also adding two rushing touchdowns. He produced the first game of 350-plus passing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns by a Clemson player since Tajh Boyd against NC State in 2012.

With his performance, Lawrence set Clemson records for passing yards (351) and total offense (327) in a season opener. The passing mark surpassed Charlie Whitehurst’s 288 yards against Wake Forest in the 2004 season opener, and the total offense number exceeded Kelly Bryant’s 313 yards against Kent State to open the 2017 season.

