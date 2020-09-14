Georgia absentee ballots will start going out this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you plan on voting absentee in Georgia, make sure you check your mail this week.

Local election offices will begin mailing out absentee ballots starting Tuesday.

Don’t forget to sign the ballot.

And after filling it out, you can make sure your vote gets counted by mailing, faxing or emailing your ballot back to election officials.

In order to receive a ballot, you must have already requested one.

Ballot drop boxes will also be opening Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.