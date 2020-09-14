Ga. woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive through parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is celebrating being alive for a whole century and her friends and family added to the celebration with a drive through parade in her honor.

Rayna Goodman is turning 100 and the Temple Israel community wanted to do something to celebrate her, even from a distance. Ms. Rayna is the wife of the late Rabbi Alfred Goodman.

Many of Temple Israel’s members drove by to help celebrate and give Ms. Rayna a few gifts. They also had large decorated signs to help make her feel special.

“Really, I’m just amazed. One thing that overwhelmed me is that I wish my mama was here so she could see it. Anyhow, I appreciate all the attention and I love everyone,” said Ms. Rayna.

Her actual birthday is Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Happy early birthday to Ms. Rayna!

