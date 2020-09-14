DHEC: COVID testing events in SC this week

N. AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina DHEC is providing regular COVID testing opportunities for the Midlands Region.

DHEC says if you are out and about in the community, around others, or are not able to socially distance or wear a mask, you should get tested at least once a month. DHEC-sponsored testing is always free and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Results are available within 72 hours.

Here’s where to get tested in the CSRA this week:

September 14 , 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

September 15 , 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

September 17 , 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

September 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/EMT, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

There are also several testing events with DHEC community partners. Some of these partner events may require pre-screening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. Here are the planned partner testing events in the CSRA this week:

September 15 , 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Clemson/MUSC, Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Rd., N. Augusta

September 16 , 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W. Wheeler Circle, Saluda

September 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by MUSC, Cooperative Research Center, 227 Gateway Drive, Aiken

DHEC says there are currently 222 permanent testing sites across South Carolina, many are open seven days a week. To find your nearest testing site, click here.

In a statement from SC DHEC, representatives from the agency said, “Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus."

