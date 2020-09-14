Deputies investigate report of possible shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities investigated a report of a possible shooting early today in Augusta.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kings Grant Drive, according to Richmond County dispatchers. That’s a couple of blocks north of Windsor Spring Road and west of Mike Padgett Highway.

Dispatchers said there was a report of a shooting and that deputies went to investigate, but as of 4 a.m. there was no word on whether the shooting was confirmed.

We’ll keep you up to date on any other details.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.