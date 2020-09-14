Death of soldier investigated at Fort Jackson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities at Fort Jackson are investigating the death of a soldier found dead in his barracks.
Private Michael Wise, 29, was discovered Saturday morning.
Wise was an active-duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin.
Fort Jackson officials did not give any details on how he may have died, but did say it was not related to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise.
The post put a 48-hour training standdown in place as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.