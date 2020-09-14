Advertisement

Death of soldier investigated at Fort Jackson

Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army(WTVY News 4)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities at Fort Jackson are investigating the death of a soldier found dead in his barracks.

Private Michael Wise, 29, was discovered Saturday morning.

Wise was an active-duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin.

Fort Jackson officials did not give any details on how he may have died, but did say it was not related to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise.

The post put a 48-hour training standdown in place as the investigation continues.

