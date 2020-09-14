Death of soldier investigated at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities at Fort Jackson are investigating the death of a soldier found dead in his barracks.

Private Michael Wise, 29, was discovered Saturday morning.

Wise was an active-duty basic combat training soldier from Wisconsin.

Fort Jackson officials did not give any details on how he may have died, but did say it was not related to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise.

The post put a 48-hour training standdown in place as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.