Advertisement

CSRA’s ‘Recing Crew’ gets national recognition

By Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pam Stickler had the idea in 2002 to start a bowling league for kids with disabilities. Now, 18 years and 16 new programs later, her efforts have gained national recognition.

Stickler moved to North Augusta in 2000 when her son, Stephen, was finishing up school.

“He needed some extra social activities to do, and I had a hard time finding anything for him to do,” Stickler said.

So she decided to start a bowling league every Tuesday at Northside Lanes. The Recing Crew was born

“It became so popular that we developed other activities and programs along the way,” Stickler said.

The Recing Crew now has 16 programs all over the CSRA, and they’re looking to add a 17th this year.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Stickler said. “I never thought it would come to anything like this. Didn’t plan it to be as big as it is.”

It’s so big the Atlanta Braves took notice. Stickler was selected as one of five community heroes across the southeast because of the program and the community she has built.

“It was a shocker,” Stickler said. “I was in awe even after it.”

She thought she was just getting interviewed by a news station. What she actually got was a custom jersey, a signed baseball, and other goods from the team. She was also recognized on Thursday before the game against the Washington Nationals. Stickler says while it’s nice to be honored, that’s never what it’s been about. It all comes back to the crew.

“They’re getting recognized in the community and accepted,” Stickler said. “But they’re also getting an opportunity to enjoy things with their own friends.”

The pandemic forced the Recing Crew to move their programs online. Stickler says it worked so well, they’ll continue to do that throughout the year. The in-person programs like bowling are set to start the first week of October.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local mom honored by the Atlanta Braves

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 isn't just attacking the lungs

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Alleged racists posts by local high schoolers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Family involved in Masters scheme sentenced

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Local universities plan for COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

TX family in Masters ticket scheme sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
They were called a family of “profiteering con artists” that federal investigators said tried to game the Masters ticket system to their advantage.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Why are thieves swiping garbage carts in Columbia County?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Is one man’s trash can another man’s treasure? Apparently that’s the case for some thieves who’ve recently swept through Columbia County to swipe garbage carts.

News

Here's what happened after Aiken County double-fatal crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities were on the scene for hours after a car slammed head-in into a dump truck on Edgefield Highway.

News

Apparent blackface photo has SC high school investigating

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
A North Augusta high school is investigating after a photo of what appears to be a student in blackface surfaced. Social media is playing a role in exposing it, but at what point should schools get involved in posts that happen outside of school?