CSRA’s ‘Recing Crew’ gets national recognition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pam Stickler had the idea in 2002 to start a bowling league for kids with disabilities. Now, 18 years and 16 new programs later, her efforts have gained national recognition.

Stickler moved to North Augusta in 2000 when her son, Stephen, was finishing up school.

“He needed some extra social activities to do, and I had a hard time finding anything for him to do,” Stickler said.

So she decided to start a bowling league every Tuesday at Northside Lanes. The Recing Crew was born

“It became so popular that we developed other activities and programs along the way,” Stickler said.

The Recing Crew now has 16 programs all over the CSRA, and they’re looking to add a 17th this year.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Stickler said. “I never thought it would come to anything like this. Didn’t plan it to be as big as it is.”

It’s so big the Atlanta Braves took notice. Stickler was selected as one of five community heroes across the southeast because of the program and the community she has built.

“It was a shocker,” Stickler said. “I was in awe even after it.”

She thought she was just getting interviewed by a news station. What she actually got was a custom jersey, a signed baseball, and other goods from the team. She was also recognized on Thursday before the game against the Washington Nationals. Stickler says while it’s nice to be honored, that’s never what it’s been about. It all comes back to the crew.

“They’re getting recognized in the community and accepted,” Stickler said. “But they’re also getting an opportunity to enjoy things with their own friends.”

The pandemic forced the Recing Crew to move their programs online. Stickler says it worked so well, they’ll continue to do that throughout the year. The in-person programs like bowling are set to start the first week of October.

