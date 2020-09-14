Colts lose RB Mack to Achilles tendon injury vs. Jaguars

(AP) - The Indianapolis Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing starting running back Marlon Mack in the first half with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Mack caught a 3-yard pass at the Colts 48 midway through the second quarter and immediately went down before grabbing at his foot. The injury was initially described as an ankle injury before coach Frank Reich said after the game that it was his Achilles tendon.

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker both left their respective games with hamstring injuries.

