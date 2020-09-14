Advertisement

Colts lose RB Mack to Achilles tendon injury vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, top, and safety Jordan Lucas (24) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens, top, and safety Jordan Lucas (24) tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - The Indianapolis Colts had a tough opening game, falling to Jacksonville 27-20 and also losing starting running back Marlon Mack in the first half with a right Achilles tendon injury.

Mack caught a 3-yard pass at the Colts 48 midway through the second quarter and immediately went down before grabbing at his foot. The injury was initially described as an ankle injury before coach Frank Reich said after the game that it was his Achilles tendon.

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell and Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker both left their respective games with hamstring injuries.

