Census drive, raffle are this week in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, the Augusta Library and Augusta Complete Count Committee are hosting a census drive and raffle.

People who haven’t filled out the census can go to any of the six Augusta-richmond libraries to fill it out.

You will be entered to win a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV if you fill out the form online.

The census count ends Sept. 30.

