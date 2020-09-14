Advertisement

Census drive, raffle are this week in Richmond County

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, the Augusta Library and Augusta Complete Count Committee are hosting a census drive and raffle.

People who haven’t filled out the census can go to any of the six Augusta-richmond libraries to fill it out.

You will be entered to win a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV if you fill out the form online.

The census count ends Sept. 30.

