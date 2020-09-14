Census drive, raffle are this week in Richmond County
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week, the Augusta Library and Augusta Complete Count Committee are hosting a census drive and raffle.
People who haven’t filled out the census can go to any of the six Augusta-richmond libraries to fill it out.
You will be entered to win a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV if you fill out the form online.
The census count ends Sept. 30.
