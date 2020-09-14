Car, truck collide head-on, shutting down Edgefield Highway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is snarled this morning after a head-on crash between a dump truck and a car on Edgefield Highway.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Edgefield Highway near Lake Shore Drive.

Even before the sun was fully up, traffic was jammed on the roadway for miles before south of the crash. It was finally starting to move slowly southbound by 7 a.m.

Authorities said the roadway would be closed for some time. Dispatchers were not aware of exact detour locations.

At 7 a.m., dispatchers said they had not been notified whether anyone had been transported to a hospital.

Traffic was jammed early Sept. 14, 2020, on Edgefield Highway after a head-on crash between a dump truck and a car. (WRDW)

