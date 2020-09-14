Apparent blackface photo has SC high school investigating

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta high school is investigating after a photo of what appears to be a student in blackface surfaced.

According to Fox Creek High School, Principal Josh Trahan says he’s looking into what he calls a “clearly inappropriate” post on Snapchat.

“The post does not in any way reflect the values of Fox Creek High School or the school’s commitment to diversity and the inclusion of all students,” Trahan said in a statement.

The post, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a young woman, who many say is a student at Fox Creek, with her face painted black.

One of the lines in the post itself reads “now I can say [expletive racial slur]”.

Trahan says the school is investigating the incident.

The post appears to violate the school’s Code of Conduct. The rulebook says anything said by a student out loud or on social media that could be considered “inflammatory” is grounds for suspension or expulsion.

