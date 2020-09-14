Advertisement

Apparent blackface photo has SC high school investigating

A North Augusta high school is investigating after a photo of what appears to be a student in blackface surfaced.
A North Augusta high school is investigating after a photo of what appears to be a student in blackface surfaced.(Social Media)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta high school is investigating after a photo of what appears to be a student in blackface surfaced.

According to Fox Creek High School, Principal Josh Trahan says he’s looking into what he calls a “clearly inappropriate” post on Snapchat.

“The post does not in any way reflect the values of Fox Creek High School or the school’s commitment to diversity and the inclusion of all students,” Trahan said in a statement.

The post, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a young woman, who many say is a student at Fox Creek, with her face painted black.

One of the lines in the post itself reads “now I can say [expletive racial slur]”.

Trahan says the school is investigating the incident.

The post appears to violate the school’s Code of Conduct. The rulebook says anything said by a student out loud or on social media that could be considered “inflammatory” is grounds for suspension or expulsion.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Orangeburg County man facing charges of sexually assaulting child

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Cope man was arrested after a child told her parents she had been sexually assaulted.

News

MISSING: Teen in Richmond County missing for 4 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in four days.

News

DHEC: New program debut, enhancing S.C.’s vaccination capabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says that they are launching a new immunization information system.

News

Ga. woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive through parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
Columbus woman is celebrating being alive for a whole century and her friends and family added to the celebration with a drive through parade in her honor.

Latest News

News

Albany sees positive trend 6 months after COVID-19 hit the area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over the last six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 180 lives in Dougherty County.

News

Trio sought in Burke County catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for three men who are hitting up area car dealerships for a specific car part.

News

This was the scene of Aiken County fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is what it was like after a head-on crash on Edgefield Highway left multiple people dead on Sept. 14, 2020.

News

Candlelight vigil honors slain Blackville store owner

Updated: 4 hours ago
Slain in a robbery, convenience store owner Ashwinbhai "Andy" Patel, is remembered as someone who touched many lives in Blackville.

Regional

Hope lingers to save parts of burned historic building in S.C. capital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
fter one of the worst fires in several years, the property owners of the historic Babcock building say they will keep moving forward.

News

Census drive, raffle are this week in Richmond County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
his week, the Augusta Library and Augusta Complete Count Committee are hosting a census drive and raffle.