Advertisement

Albany sees positive trend 6 months after COVID-19 hit the area

Dougherty County in Georgia was one of the hardest hit COVID-19 hotspots in the entire U.S. earlier this year.
Dougherty County in Georgia was one of the hardest hit COVID-19 hotspots in the entire U.S. earlier this year.(WALB)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the last six months, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 180 lives in Dougherty County.

Six months to the day after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Albany, leaders gathered to share how things have changed since March 11.

“We want to eliminate this virus from our community. And here, we have one more tool to fight the virus,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.

Since March 11, the city of Albany’s approach has changed, including a new mask mandate that is now in effect.

“Why now? Why not four months ago? Well, originally, there was some confusion. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was saying, you know, ‘You don’t wear a mask.’ And that apparently was because there was concern about the supply of the masks. But then we were prohibited from doing so until the governor’s most recent order,” said Dorough.

Mayor Dorough said Governor Brian Kemp’s first executive order prohibited local governments from enforcing more strict or lenient guidelines than what his order outlined.

Since then, Kemp’s order has changed.

Other approaches to the fight against COVID-19 in Albany have changed too.

“One of the things that we know is a tool is antibody testing. And through a unique partnership between the county, the city and the school system, we have pooled our dollars. We pulled the dollars that are public dollars, your tax dollars, in order to better and more efficiently purchase antibody testing for our community,” said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

Though this new study that is set to start next Wednesday, Cohlias said we can learn more about the area’s progress.

“We know that we have made tremendous progress through tremendous concerted effort from the citizens and government and businesses and the business community and all of our partners to overcome being number three in the world in terms of per capita infection to come to where we are at today. And our position today is very reasonable,” said Cohilas.

Phoebe’s progress in fighting the virus has taken a positive direction as well.

They are down to 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Albany, and nine in Americus.

“Last time, we were at 44 patients between the two was July 3. So we have made significant progress as a community. And just to echo the comments of the chairman and the mayor, we have to do this as a community, and we have. But there is still work to do,” said Scott Steiner, the CEO of the Phoebe Putney Health System.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ga. woman celebrates 100th birthday with drive through parade

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Columbus woman is celebrating being alive for a whole century and her friends and family added to the celebration with a drive through parade in her honor.

News

Trio sought in Burke County catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for three men who are hitting up area car dealerships for a specific car part.

News

This was the scene of Aiken County fatal crash

Updated: 46 minutes ago
This is what it was like after a head-on crash on Edgefield Highway left multiple people dead on Sept. 14, 2020.

News

Candlelight vigil honors slain Blackville store owner

Updated: 1 hours ago
Slain in a robbery, convenience store owner Ashwinbhai "Andy" Patel, is remembered as someone who touched many lives in Blackville.

Latest News

Regional

Hope lingers to save parts of burned historic building in S.C. capital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
fter one of the worst fires in several years, the property owners of the historic Babcock building say they will keep moving forward.

News

Census drive, raffle are this week in Richmond County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
his week, the Augusta Library and Augusta Complete Count Committee are hosting a census drive and raffle.

News

Georgia absentee ballots will start going out this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you plan on voting absentee in Georgia, make sure you check your mail this week.

News

South Carolina launches new vaccine system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A new immunization system is now available for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

News

Death of soldier investigated at Fort Jackson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The body of Private Michael Wise, 29, was discovered in a barracks at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Crime

Questions raised over Black man’s beating by Ga. deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
There are strong reactions to online videos showing a Georgia deputy repeatedly hitting a Black man during a traffic stop of what wasn’t even his car.