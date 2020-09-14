Aiken County double-slaying, shoot-out: What we know

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues into what led up to the deaths of two people in a double homicide and the suspect’s injury in a shoot-out with deputies.

As far as how the whole incident started, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it’s still an ongoing investigation.

Here’s what we know:

What happened?

Authorities say a disturbance was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday at a home in Graniteville where a man and woman were shot dead.

Just before 9 p.m., officers located the suspect, who led them on a pursuit.

The chase started on Whiskey Road when officers tried to conduct a felony traffic stop.

They say the suspect drove away, but then got stuck. That’s when authorities say he opened fire.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting the suspect twice.

Where did it happen?

The double-homicide scene was at at 43 Louise St.

The shoot-out happened several miles to the east at East Pine Log Road and Northwood Drive.

Here’s a look at the locations on a map:

Who were the victims and suspect?

The suspect’s identity still hasn’t been released.

The woman slain at the house has been identified as 43-year-old Lacy Boyd.

The male who was shot dead is her 51-year-old boyfriend, whose name has not been released until his family has been notified.

What’s next?

The South Carolina Law Enforcement division has been called to conduct the investigation.

We’ll continue to follow the case and keep you updated as we find out more.

