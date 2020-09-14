Advertisement

Aiken County double-slaying, shoot-out: What we know

By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation continues into what led up to the deaths of two people in a double homicide and the suspect’s injury in a shoot-out with deputies.

As far as how the whole incident started, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says it’s still an ongoing investigation.

Here’s what we know:

What happened?

Authorities say a disturbance was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday at a home in Graniteville where a man and woman were shot dead.

Just before 9 p.m., officers located the suspect, who led them on a pursuit.

The chase started on Whiskey Road when officers tried to conduct a felony traffic stop.

They say the suspect drove away, but then got stuck. That’s when authorities say he opened fire.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, hitting the suspect twice.

Where did it happen?

The double-homicide scene was at at 43 Louise St.

The shoot-out happened several miles to the east at East Pine Log Road and Northwood Drive.

Here’s a look at the locations on a map:

Who were the victims and suspect?

The suspect’s identity still hasn’t been released.

The woman slain at the house has been identified as 43-year-old Lacy Boyd.

The male who was shot dead is her 51-year-old boyfriend, whose name has not been released until his family has been notified.

What’s next?

The South Carolina Law Enforcement division has been called to conduct the investigation.

We’ll continue to follow the case and keep you updated as we find out more.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Key details about Aiken County double homicide, shoot-out

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Here's a look at what we know about a weekend incident that left two people dead in Aiken County and the suspect injured in a shoot-out with deputies.

News

Students return to school today in Jefferson, Glascock counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Students are returning to the classroom today in two local Georgia school districts where campuses were closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic and then summer break.

News

Deputies investigate report of possible shooting in Augusta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Authorities investigated a report of a possible shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kings Grant Drive.

News

44th Aiken’s Makin crafts festival moves virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
On Friday and Saturday, Park Avenue in downtown Aiken would have been filled with crafter’s and shoppers. However, the 44th Annual Aiken’s Makin craft show was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.

Latest News

News

DHEC: COVID testing events in SC this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Here are this week's SC DHEC COVID testing events across the CSRA.

News 12 Now

One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one Edgefield County man is dead following a single motor vehicle crash

News

CrossFit rasies money for injured Richmond County Deputy

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
Friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta to get a little sweaty to support Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman and his family of six.

News

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.

News

Two people dead, suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Deputies confirmed two people have been shot.

News

Aiken County BOE delays return to in-person learning for elementary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT