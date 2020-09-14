Advertisement

44th Aiken’s Makin crafts festival moves virtual

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

On Friday and Saturday, Park Avenue in downtown Aiken would have been filled with crafter’s and shoppers. However, the 44th Annual Aiken’s Makin craft show was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns.

As David Jamieson, the CEO of Aiken Chamber of Commerce stood on Park Avenue, he thought about the hundreds of tents and thousands of people that would have been at the show.

“There was always hope that something would happen the next week, that would give us a different picture, and that we could go back to the drawing board and plan another scenario" he said. "Finally the reality was, we weren’t going to have it.”

The cancellation of Aiken’s Makin and other festivals have put a hole in crafter’s pockets.

Dawn Cawart owns Vintage Rose Design Co. Cawart was looking forward to selling her custom Tumbler’s at Aiken’s Makin for the first time.

“During the initial lock down, I saw an uptick of like double my sales for two months which was great." She said. “Then it immediately went down. Generally for September I wouldn’t do a whole lot, which was one of the reasons I was really excited about going to Aiken’s Makin.”

Kenneth Neilsen owns Cary Pottery he has also seen a big drop in sales this year.

“I mean our sales are down by probably more than 60%” he said.

Instead of stopping the event altogether, The Aiken Chamber of Commerce launched a new portion of their website dedicated to the 200 crafter’s that would have been at the event.

“We did it primarily to help our folks find the crafter’s that they look for. But we also did the inverse because the crafter’s have had a terrible year. Show, after show, after show has been cancelled and for most of them this is their livelihood” said Jamieson.

Neilsen has seen a few more sales and he believes the website has worked.

“It could be that you know, people have been able to contact us by seeing us on the, the Aiken’s Makin website and tracked us down and we may have been able to make some sales that way” he said.

Both Neilsen and Cawart say they’re thankful for the help, but they’re disappointed in losing out on the experience.

“It’s given me a lot to think about as far as like, how much I love traveling and going back and forth to the shows it’s really enjoyable” said Cawart.

“We kind of consider when we do shows, like a mini vacation. We get to see a different city, or different town, or eat at different restaurants, you know, whereas we’re missing out on that as well” said Neilsen.

You can still check out and shop from all 200 crafter’s here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHEC: COVID testing events in SC this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Here are this week's SC DHEC COVID testing events across the CSRA.

News 12 Now

One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one Edgefield County man is dead following a single motor vehicle crash

News

CrossFit rasies money for injured Richmond County Deputy

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
Friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta to get a little sweaty to support Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman and his family of six.

News

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.

Latest News

News

Two people dead, suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Deputies confirmed two people have been shot.

News

Aiken County BOE delays return to in-person learning for elementary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT

News

A member of ‘Generation 9/11’ speaks on living from crisis to crisis

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sept. 11 happened 19 years ago. Those who were kids then are now adults.

News

9/11: A call for action

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT

News

COVID-19 testing is 'not miracle,' experts say

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT

News

Transformed by history and a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT