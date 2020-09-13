Werts’ long TD run gets Georgia Southern past Campbell 27-26

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shai Werts threw a touchdown pass, and added a 41-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter as Georgia Southern scored 21 straight points to beat Campbell 27-26 in the season opener for both teams.

The game was delayed 40 minutes because of lightning. Campbell listed 17 players inactive and Georgia Southern had 16 out for the game due to various reasons. Hajj-Malik Williams threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Kelsey to pull Campbell to within 27-26 with 15 seconds left, but Williams' threw an incomplete pass to Julian Hill on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

