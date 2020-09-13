Advertisement

Stadiums quiet but college football, shows of unity go on

Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
Jack Trice Stadium it set to host Oklahoma State against Iowa State for an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The first big weekend of college football has been mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game.

The stands in stadiums were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season. That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice. Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before their game. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection.

A similar scene played out before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

