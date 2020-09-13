Stadiums quiet but college football, shows of unity go on

(AP) - The first big weekend of college football has been mostly stripped of the pageantry that is at the heart of the game.

The stands in stadiums were empty, or attendance was limited, because of a pandemic that has disrupted the season. That didn’t stop shows of support for the fight against racial injustice. Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before their game. K-State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection.

A similar scene played out before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

