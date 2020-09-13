One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one Edgefield County man is dead following a single motor vehicle crash earlier this morning.

57-year-old Joseph W. Henderson was pronounced dead at 8:15 this morning from traumatic injuries he sustained in a single motor vehicle crash.

Henderson was driving a 2001 SUV traveling west on I-20, at the I-520 ramp when he lost control of his vehicle. Henderson went off the ramp and overturned the vehicle, ejecting him.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing their investigation.

