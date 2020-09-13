Advertisement

One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County

One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County this morning
One dead after a single motor vehicle crash in Aiken County this morning(wibw)
By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one Edgefield County man is dead following a single motor vehicle crash earlier this morning.

57-year-old Joseph W. Henderson was pronounced dead at 8:15 this morning from traumatic injuries he sustained in a single motor vehicle crash.

Henderson was driving a 2001 SUV traveling west on I-20, at the I-520 ramp when he lost control of his vehicle. Henderson went off the ramp and overturned the vehicle, ejecting him.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CrossFit rasies money for injured Richmond County Deputy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta to get a little sweaty to support Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman and his family of six.

News

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.

News

Two people dead, suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Deputies confirmed two people have been shot.

News

Aiken County BOE delays return to in-person learning for elementary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT

Latest News

News

A member of ‘Generation 9/11’ speaks on living from crisis to crisis

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sept. 11 happened 19 years ago. Those who were kids then are now adults.

News

9/11: A call for action

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT

News

COVID-19 testing is 'not miracle,' experts say

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT

News

Transformed by history and a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT

News

Where were you when you heard the news? Remembering 9/11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

News

Remembering 9/11 during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT