Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first half of Sunday looks dry but rain chances will increase slightly heading towards this afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are expected to remain isolated in nature with better storm chances across the southern portions of the CSRA. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the east/southeast between 5-10 mph.

Another front is expected to move through the region early this week which will cool off temperatures. Highs are expected to drop to the mid and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures waking up Tuesday through Saturday morning will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances look significantly lower by the middle of next week but we will have a decent chance for rain Monday as the front approaches the area.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Tropical Storm Sally has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. We also have Hurricane Paulette in the Atlantic but no impacts from Paulette will be felt here in the CSRA. Keep it here for updates.

