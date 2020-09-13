Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures today reached the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a slight chance for additional showers this evening but most will continue to diminish with temperatures tonight dropping to the low 70s.

Another front is expected to move through the region early this week which will cool off temperatures. Highs are expected to drop to the mid and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures waking up Tuesday through Saturday morning will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances look significantly lower by the middle of next week but we will have a decent chance for rain Monday night as the front approaches the area.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, Tropical Storm Sally continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days. By the end of next week Sally could move into our area as a Tropical or Post-Tropical Depression with winds gusting between 30-35 mph. A lot could change over the next few days so keep it here for updates.

