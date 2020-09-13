CrossFit rasies money for Injured Richmond County Deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Richmond County Deputy, Keith Inman is still recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on September 2nd.

Saturday, his friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta and got a little sweaty to support him and his family of six. The gym offered anyone who donated any amount of money a free exercise.

Jenny Odom is a close friend of Deputy Inman and his wife Megan Inman, she helped to organize the event.

″Just to be able to do our part so that they know we’re here and that we love them" said Odom.

Bruce Odom is also a friend of the Inman’s, he say’s CrossFit is not his typical workout routine, but he enjoyed supporting his friends.

“Its rough, I’m not a CrossFit guy” he said. ″The CrossFit’s in this whole area they all actually talk to each other, all of the CrossFit gyms and different owners, and they do benefits for different people for different reasons not just police though, you know if somebody has a medical need, they get together and come up with stuff."

Jenny Odom says the physical turnout for the event wasn’t as expected, but there was no lack of support.

“The turnout like as far as donations and the heartfelt messages and the sharing-- that’s all that counts-- like it doesn’t matter if it’s only $20 or $30 raised" she said. "The point is, we did something great with all our hearts in it and that’s all we can ask for.”

They say the workout was tough but breaking a sweat to support a friend was more than worth it. They also had a message for the Inman’s.

“I love you Megan and Keith! I got to embarrass them" Odom laughed.

Deputy Inman is stable and getting better day by day. For more information on his GoFundMe click here.

