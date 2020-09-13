Advertisement

CrossFit rasies money for Injured Richmond County Deputy

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Richmond County Deputy, Keith Inman is still recovering after being hit and dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on September 2nd.

Saturday, his friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta and got a little sweaty to support him and his family of six. The gym offered anyone who donated any amount of money a free exercise.

Jenny Odom is a close friend of Deputy Inman and his wife Megan Inman, she helped to organize the event.

″Just to be able to do our part so that they know we’re here and that we love them" said Odom.

Bruce Odom is also a friend of the Inman’s, he say’s CrossFit is not his typical workout routine, but he enjoyed supporting his friends.

“Its rough, I’m not a CrossFit guy” he said. ″The CrossFit’s in this whole area they all actually talk to each other, all of the CrossFit gyms and different owners, and they do benefits for different people for different reasons not just police though, you know if somebody has a medical need, they get together and come up with stuff."

Jenny Odom says the physical turnout for the event wasn’t as expected, but there was no lack of support.

“The turnout like as far as donations and the heartfelt messages and the sharing-- that’s all that counts-- like it doesn’t matter if it’s only $20 or $30 raised" she said. "The point is, we did something great with all our hearts in it and that’s all we can ask for.”

They say the workout was tough but breaking a sweat to support a friend was more than worth it. They also had a message for the Inman’s.

“I love you Megan and Keith! I got to embarrass them" Odom laughed.

Deputy Inman is stable and getting better day by day. For more information on his GoFundMe click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.

News

Two people dead, suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Deputies confirmed two people have been shot.

News

Aiken County BOE delays return to in-person learning for elementary

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT

News

A member of ‘Generation 9/11’ speaks on living from crisis to crisis

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sept. 11 happened 19 years ago. Those who were kids then are now adults.

Latest News

News

9/11: A call for action

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT

News

COVID-19 testing is 'not miracle,' experts say

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT

News

Transformed by history and a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT

News

Where were you when you heard the news? Remembering 9/11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

News

Remembering 9/11 during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

News

9/11 not forgotten as the CSRA commemorates anniversary virtually

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
From coast to coast today, we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, and the countless heroes who’ve died from health complications in the years following the attacks.