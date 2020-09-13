Advertisement

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Big Ten football might be making a comeback.

Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, comprised of athletic directors, doctors and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of eight presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making its efforts to return to play public, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of another presentation to the full group of 14 presidents and chancellors Sunday.

The presentation will cover medical, television and scheduling plans for football, the person said. A vote to start a season is not guaranteed on Sunday but could happen in the coming days. The news was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Another person involved in the Big Ten’s return to play planning told AP that allowing schools to opt out of playing if the presidents do decide to give the go-ahead to a fall season has been discussed among the task force.

If things move quickly, the Big Ten could start an eight-game season in about a month, and still compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. While some Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference teams began their seasons Saturday, and more will next week, the Southeastern Conference is not scheduled to kick off until Sept. 26.

The Big Ten postponed its fall season Aug. 11 because of concerns about playing through the coronavirus pandemic, with presidents and chancellors voting 11-3 in favor. Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voted against postponement.

The conference and first-year Commissioner Kevin Warren have faced push back from inside and out ever since. Parents of players have demonstrated on campuses and in front of the Big Ten offices outside Chicago. A group of Nebraska players filed a lawsuit against the conference to overturn the decision not to play.

President Donald Trump called Warren to encourage the conference to reconsider. The Republican president and his Democratic opponents have tried to blame each other for college football going dormant across much of the Midwest, which includes several battleground states considered key in the November election.

Within the conference, Ohio State coach Ryan Day released a statement Thursday asking the Big Ten to provide more clarity about its decision to postpone. Penn State coach James Franklin made similar comments in a radio interview.

Day’s Buckeyes were No. 2 in the AP preseason Top 25. Franklin’s Nittany Lions were No. 7.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators were searching for a suspect after officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

National

Philippines deports US Marine in transgender killing

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported Sunday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing American military presence in the Philippines.

National

Sally threatens Gulf Coast; Paulette rolls toward Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday, and officials in the New Orleans area issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection.

National

Texas man writes 1,400 names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEYE Staff
The young man and his father worked as medics during protests in late May to help injured protesters, many of whom had been hurt from “less lethal” rounds fired by police.

Latest News

National

Moved by protests, Texas man spends days writing names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The young man and his father worked as medics during protests in late May to help injured protesters, many of whom had been hurt from “less lethal” rounds fired by police.

National

Families buy nearly 100 acres of Georgia land to create city safe for Black people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The 19 Black families involved intend to develop the land into a fully operational, self-sufficient, pro-Black city called Freedom. They plan to introduce farming, create a lake for sustainable fishing and facilities for recreation.

National

19 Black families buy land to create safe space in Georgia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The families involved intend to develop the land into a fully operational, self-sufficient, pro-Black city called Freedom. They plan to introduce farming, create a lake for sustainable fishing and facilities for recreation.

National Politics

Trump pushes into Nevada, questions integrity of election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 to Clinton, and the state has trended further toward the Democrats in the past decade. But Trump’s campaign has invested heavily in the state, relying on its ground game to turn out voters.

News

CrossFit rasies money for injured Richmond County Deputy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Friends joined together at CrossFit of North Augusta to get a little sweaty to support Richmond County Deputy Keith Inman and his family of six.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly formed Tropical Storm Sally has become better organized and is forecast to reach hurricane strength before it strikes the U.S. Gulf Coast early in the week.