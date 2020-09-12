Advertisement

The CSRA conquers week two of football in a pandemic

By Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two football games canceled tonight due to COVID-19. Burke and Jefferson Counties had to cancel after positive cases of COVID-19 rose within the team.

Now we’re seeing new rules for our local teams and fans to keep everyone a bit safer when in the stands.

“It’s different but we’re managing,” Carla Lampkin, VP of the Booster Club, said.

It’s week two of football at Harlem High School, which means it’s week two of the new rules for fans and players.

“For us to be able to play and have a game, we have to follow the GHSA rules,” Lampkin explained.

And those rules you can find plastered all over the concourse at the field. Columbia County is allowing 30 percent stadium capacity at their football games.

RELATED: News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Switching up the schedule due to COVID-19

For Harlem, that means 500 tickets for the home team and 300 tickets for the visiting team. And all tickets had to be purchased in advance.

“If you’re sitting by your family you can take your mask off. It’s just when you get up and walk around you have to have it on,” Lampkin said.

The student section is a little different. Students can sit a little closer together, but they’ll have to wear masks even in their seats. Lampkin says there are deputies on duty who will make sure people follow the rules.

“We have officers here. They’ll ask them to put on a mask. They’ll point them to one of the posters for them to read it and they’ll just be like can you please put on your mask,” she said.

She said week one was a success, and they’re looking forward to more of the same in week two.

“We didn’t have any issues. Everybody came in and had their mask on and when they got up to go to the concession stand or use the restroom or to enter and exit the field, everyone had their mask on.”

Operation Football Live Week 2: HS Football games, scores September 11th

