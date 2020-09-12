HS Football games, scores September 11th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here are the latest scores from high school football games in the CSRA - Week 2.

Aquinas 68 Cross Creek 0

Greenbrier 29 Harlem 22

Hephzibah 13 Evans 38

Richmond Academy 42 Glenn Hills 0

Thomson 24 Grovetown 14

Warren County 18 Westside 6

Savannah Christian 26 Screven County 7

Flint River Briarwood

Gatewood Edmund Burke

Telfair County 30 Jenkins County 14

Thomas Jefferson 46 Robert Toombs Academy 6

Augusta Christian 51 Greenwood Christian 14

Andrew Jackson 44 Wardlaw 14

Swainsboro 20 Washington County 14

