HS Football games, scores September 11th
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here are the latest scores from high school football games in the CSRA - Week 2.
Aquinas 68 Cross Creek 0
Greenbrier 29 Harlem 22
Hephzibah 13 Evans 38
Richmond Academy 42 Glenn Hills 0
Thomson 24 Grovetown 14
Warren County 18 Westside 6
Savannah Christian 26 Screven County 7
Flint River Briarwood
Gatewood Edmund Burke
Telfair County 30 Jenkins County 14
Thomas Jefferson 46 Robert Toombs Academy 6
Augusta Christian 51 Greenwood Christian 14
Andrew Jackson 44 Wardlaw 14
Swainsboro 20 Washington County 14
