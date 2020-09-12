Advertisement

HS Football games, scores September 11th

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here are the latest scores from high school football games in the CSRA - Week 2.

Aquinas 68 Cross Creek 0

Greenbrier 29 Harlem 22

Hephzibah 13 Evans 38

Richmond Academy 42 Glenn Hills 0

Thomson 24 Grovetown 14

Warren County 18 Westside 6

Savannah Christian 26 Screven County 7

Flint River Briarwood

Gatewood Edmund Burke

Telfair County 30 Jenkins County 14

Thomas Jefferson 46 Robert Toombs Academy 6

Augusta Christian 51 Greenwood Christian 14

Andrew Jackson 44 Wardlaw 14

Swainsboro 20 Washington County 14

Latest News

Operation Football

The CSRA conquers week two of football in a pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
While football may be back in the CSRA, we’re starting to see a few games get canceled due to COVID-19. And more enforcement of safety rules for local teams and fans.

Sports

Harlem High School football precautions

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Operation Football

News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Switching up the schedule due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
It’s week two of high school football in the CSRA! But this week, some schools have made some schedule changes due to COVID-19. Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!

Sports

Vaughn Taylor Championship qualifying results

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By Vaughn Taylor Championship
Eli Schmidly of Charlotte, NC and Gabriel Hagerstrom of Parkand Fl shared medalist honors for the boys while Mia Sessa of Augusta, Ga was medalist for the girls in the qualifying event for the Vaughn Taylor Chsmpionship.

Latest News

Sports

Why not us?: Ohio State’s Day wants answers from Big Ten

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Day said communication with the Big Ten has been “disappointing and often unclear.” He said he and his players deserve answers about why they aren’t playing when other schools are.

Sports

Another Braves pitcher hurt: Tommy Milone (elbow) to IL

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Milone was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. He has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta.

Sports

Georgia State quarterback cleared to play, no virus issues

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
After initially being ruled out for the season with a coronavirus-related heart condition, Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to play.

Sports

Carolina Hurricanes reach AHL affiliation deal with Chicago

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Hurricanes had been affiliated with the instate Charlotte Checkers for the past 10 seasons.

Sports

Seahawks, Falcons know each other well heading into opener

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Two teams that are very familiar with each other are opening the season in Atlanta, where the Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks.

Sports

Muschamp: South Carolina quarterback competition continues

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has not had a quarterback competition in preseason camp for four years. Now that he has one, he is not ready for for it to end just yet.