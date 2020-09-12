Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated showers will be possible before lunchtime today but the higher rain chances will be in the afternoon. Some models indicate the potential for rain lingering through midnight so keep this in mind if you have any evening plans. High temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 80s as long as clouds stick around most of the day. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Patchy dense fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The first half of Sunday looks dry but rain chances will increase heading towards the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east/southeast between 5-10 mph.

Another front is expected to move through the region early next week which will cool off temperatures. Highs are expected to drop to the mid and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures waking up Tuesday through Friday morning will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances look significantly lower by the middle of next week but we will have a decent chance for rain Monday as the front approaches the area.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

