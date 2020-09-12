Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some locations saw some isolated showers and thunderstorms earlier this afternoon with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees here in Augusta. As we continue through the night tonight the risk for showers will be decreasing with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Patchy dense fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The first half of Sunday looks dry but rain chances will increase heading towards the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the east/southeast between 5-10 mph.

Another front is expected to move through the region early next week which will cool off temperatures. Highs are expected to drop to the mid and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures waking up Tuesday through Friday morning will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances look significantly lower by the middle of next week but we will have a decent chance for rain Monday as the front approaches the area.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, Tropical Storm Sally has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and could strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days.

