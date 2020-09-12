Advertisement

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting

(N/A)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.

Investigators say a 20-year-old female was shot at least once, and is still in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says four people were riding in a car on Polatty St. when the victim was shot. Suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At least two people injured in Graniteville shooting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Deputies confirmed two people have been shot.

News

Aiken County BOE delays return to in-person learning for elementary

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

A member of ‘Generation 9/11’ speaks on living from crisis to crisis

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sept. 11 happened 19 years ago. Those who were kids then are now adults.

News

9/11: A call for action

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing is 'not miracle,' experts say

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT

News

Transformed by history and a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT

News

Where were you when you heard the news? Remembering 9/11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

News

Remembering 9/11 during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT

News

9/11 not forgotten as the CSRA commemorates anniversary virtually

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
From coast to coast today, we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, and the countless heroes who’ve died from health complications in the years following the attacks.

News

COVID-19 antibody test not ‘miracle’ many claimed, experts now say

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It was originally thought to be a miracle test -- the COVID-19 antibody test looks at our blood and can tell us whether we’ve previously had the virus.