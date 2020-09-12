Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigates Warrenville shooting
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they are working on a “very active investigation” into a shooting that happened on Sept. 9 in Warrenville.
Investigators say a 20-year-old female was shot at least once, and is still in the hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office says four people were riding in a car on Polatty St. when the victim was shot. Suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
