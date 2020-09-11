Suspect wanted for Burke County auto break-ins and thefts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community in identifying an individual who has been breaking into vehicles in the Burke County area.

This individual should be considered armed and dangerous due to the majority of items stolen are firearms.

Any information regarding this individual can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

