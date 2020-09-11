Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Aiken County fatal DUI crash

Leon Hosey
Leon Hosey(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2019 fatal traffic accident just outside Aiken, according to authorities.

Leon Hosey, 44, of Aiken, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Aiken County jail, according to jail records.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell saidthe arrest stemmed from a March 11, 2019, single-car crash atTalathaChurch Road and Whiskey Road.

A 2005 Ford vehicle driven by Hoseyand carrying one passenger left the roadway and crashedat about 10:54a.m., according to Tidwell.Thepassenger, Staple Lawrence, 61, of Aiken, was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ablessaid.

After his arrest, Hosey was held on suspicion of felony driving under the influence resulting in death, according to jail records.

