Shootout with police in Georgia ends with suspect, K-9 dead

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A suspect accused of running from Georgia police and shooting at them from a wooded area was killed when officers returned fire.

Gwinnett County police say in a statement that gang task force officers were on patrol in Norcross on Thursday when they spotted a reportedly stolen vehicle with two people inside.

The agency says the occupants ran in different directions and a SWAT unit and K-9 were called to search the area.

The dog tracked a man into the woods, and he was fatally struck during a shootout.

Police say the 5-year-old K-9 was also fatally shot.

The suspect and officers haven’t been identified. State agents are investigating.

