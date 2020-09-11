Rollover crash kills 1 person in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died after a vehicle left a roadway and rolled over in an Allendale County wreck, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday north of Allendale on U.S. 278 near Cave Church Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

He said the 2001 Volvo S60 had three occupants when it crashed, and none were wearing seat belts. The car was traveling east on the highway when it went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons. The driver corrected and the car went off the left side of the highway and overturned, according to Tidwell.

One of the passengers was ejected. The patient was taken to Allendale County hospital but later died, Tidwell said.

