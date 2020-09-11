Police: Man kicked 7-months pregnant girlfriend in her abdomen

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 23-year-old is currently being sought on aggravated assault charges after police say he attacked his 7-months pregnant girlfriend.

Investigators with the Wadley Police Department say Rufus Dalton kicked his girlfriend several times in the abdomen at Peach Lane Apartments.

Once found, Dalton will be charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, assault on an unborn child, and criminal trespass.

If you have any information about Dalton’s whereabouts, please contact Wadley Police at 478-252-9401.

