News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Switching up the schedule due to COVID-19

By Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s week two of high school football in the CSRA! But this week, some schools have made some schedule changes due to COVID-19. Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!

