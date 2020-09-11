News 12 Now│ Sports Shorts: Switching up the schedule due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s week two of high school football in the CSRA! But this week, some schools have made some schedule changes due to COVID-19. Every Friday and Monday, tune into to find out about your local CSRA sports!
