Medical fieldwork: Augusta University brings health message to farmworkers

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s College of Nursing is teaming up with other colleges to give back to local farmworkers.

Farming is a dangerous job, so there’s a lot to learn about people who do agricultural work, according to Dr. Pam Cromer, director of an outreach project that offered free health screenings Thursday at Costa Layman Farms in Trenton.

“We feel this is an opportunity for us, that we can add to the science we are learning about COVID” while at the same time helping farmworkers learn how to protect themselves, she said.

Cromer says it’s important to come out rural agricultural communities to advance health care, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

Many farmworkers may not be able to afford health care or have limited insurance, if any, she said.

The farm has been teaming with AU for years to get students trained to look at underserved populations, providing health care and consultation for those in need.

“We know that as our health care system is changing and a lot of work being done outside of the hospital, we need to prepare nursing students for environments outside of the hospital,” said Dayne Hooks, executive associate dean of AU’s College of Nursing.

Regardless of the intensity of their jobs, data shows a lot of farmworkers are overweight and/or have pre-diabetes and hypertension

“We give them consultation,” said Yanbim Tong, research professor in the Department of Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia. “We provide health consulting to give them knowledge and awareness.”

Farmworkers are also being offered coronavirus antibody testing and questionnaires about their mental state.

The goal is to educate those in need while learning about the impacts of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.