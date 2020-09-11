McDuffie County School System releases COVID-19 numbers

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a look at COVID-19 case numbers in McDuffie County schools.

In a weekly update, the county school district says one student and two employees are currently infected with the virus.

Officials say the student had not been on campus and the employees had not been on campus with students.

The Richmond County School System is also in the process of creating a dashboard for those numbers.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.