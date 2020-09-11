Advertisement

Kemp, Toomey urges COVID-19 testing following Labor Day weekend

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey of the Department of Public Health have a message for all Georgians.

The governor and commissioner of the DPH is asking everyone, especially those who may have participated in large gatherings over the Labor Day holiday weekend, to schedule a COVID-19 test.

“Last week, we traveled the state asking Georgians to follow public health guidance and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend,” Kemp said in the release. “To prevent increased community spread following the holiday weekend, we are asking all Georgians who participated in gatherings, were not able to socially distance, or who may have been exposed to the virus to schedule a COVID-19 test.”

“To stop the spread of COVID-19, Georgians must be part of the solution and not the problem, as we have said from the beginning,” Kemp added. “By scheduling a test and continuing to do Four Things for Fall, we can keep Georgia on the right track in the fight with COVID-19 and continue protecting lives and livelihoods.”

Toomey also suggested Georgians get a flu shot as well.

“I would also recommend that all Georgians go ahead and schedule a flu shot. These two steps can mitigate community spread and keep Georgians healthy as we continue on a positive trajectory with the virus,” she said, in the release.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website or go to DoINeedACOVID19Test.com

