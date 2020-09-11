If you recognize this suspect, Aiken County deputies want to hear from you

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a person believed to have been involved in several incidents.

The crimes involved breaking and entering cars and larcenies on the night of Sept. 1 in the May Royal Drive, Rodgers Road, Crossland Park and Summer Lakes areas, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Authorities released a photo of the person being sought.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can be provided anonymously though Midlands Crime Stoppers, 888-CRIME-SC, or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

