Advertisement

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

This is the front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh.
This is the front grill of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show Thursday, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — For the second time this month, Hyundai is telling some SUV owners to park outdoors because an electrical short in a computer can cause vehicles to catch fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling about 180,000 Tucson SUVs in the U.S. from 2019 through 2021 to fix the problem.

The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

Hyundai says it knows of a dozen engine fires from the problem but no injuries.

Hyundai says if the anti-lock brake warning light comes on, the vehicles should not be driven and owners should contact a dealer and disconnect the positive cable on the battery.

Hyundai will notify owners around Oct. 30. Dealers will replace the anti-lock brake control computers.

For more information about recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in Aiken County fatal DUI crash

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Leon Hosey has been arrested in connection with a 2019 fatal traffic accident just outside Aiken, according to authorities.

National

US Navy veteran: For 2 decades, VA never told him he had HIV

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a federal lawsuit filed this week, the South Carolina man says he ended up with “full-blown AIDS” because he never received treatment after being kept in the dark.

National Politics

LIVE: US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

National

Germany approves Russian request to assist in Navalny probe

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Berlin state prosecutors said in a tweet that their office had been commissioned to provide legal assistance to Russia and information on Navalny’s state of health, “subject to his consent.”

News

8 more non-native lizard sightings have S.C. officials concerned

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
Eight more sightings of non-native black and white tegu lizards in South Carolina have been confirmed in the past three weeks.

Latest News

News

New Ga. law will add protections against surprise medical billing

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Savage
Surprise billing happens when you go to a facility for surgery or the emergency room. The hospital is covered by your insurance. But you’re surprised to later learn that some of the doctors or providers you saw there are not covered.

National

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday.

News

Georgia to pay $300-a-week boost in jobless benefits next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Many people collecting unemployment benefits in Georgia will get up to $1,800 in extra federal assistance over the next two weeks.

National

Beirut fire brought under control after terrifying nation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It wasn’t clear what caused the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon and covered the city with dark smoke and toxic fumes.

News

Shootout with police in Georgia ends with suspect, K-9 dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A suspect accused of running from Georgia police and shooting at them from a wooded area was killed when officers returned fire.