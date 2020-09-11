Here are 9/11 memorial events planned today in the CSRA
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While many around the country will be observing Sept. 11, here in the CSRA, many of those events will be virtual:
- Columbia County will be holding its remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. The event will also be streamed on the Columbia County Facebook page.
- Fort Gordon will also be holding a ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m., and it will be streamed on Fort Gordon’s Facebook page.
- The Augusta Fire/EMA ceremony will be streamed to the department’s Facebook page just before 10 a.m.
