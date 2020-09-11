Georgia voter fraud cases move toward prosecution

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Election Board referred a number of longstanding voter fraud cases to the attorney general’s office.

Chaired by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the board this week processed 98 outstanding cases involving various voting administration and integrity issues dating as far back as 2014.

Among the cases are individuals accused of double-voting during the 2016 presidential election and individuals accused of submitting absentee ballots on behalf of children or the deceased.

According to investigators, in two cases, one in Putnam County and one in Murray County, individuals allegedly voted twice in the November 2016 general elections. In both cases, the voters knowingly took advantage of glitches or poll worker errors, according to investigators.

In Twiggs County, during the May 2016 statewide general primary elections, one individual allegedly registered her two children, both of whom were felons, to vote. She filed absentee ballots in their name, according to investigators.

The board this week also approved three new rules, including one lowering sensitivity thresholds for absentee ballot scanners.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.