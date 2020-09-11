Georgia to pay $300-a-week boost in jobless benefits next week

ATLANTA - Many people collecting unemployment benefits in Georgia will get up to $1,800 in extra federal assistance over the next two weeks.

The amount represents up to six weeks of $300-a-week emergency federal payments that President Donald Trump announced last month.

The president announced the plan after an additional $600-a-week that was paid on top of other jobless benefits expired on Aug. 1.

The state recently received approval for all six weeks of benefits and plans to issue the final three weeks' worth of payments by late next week.

Eligibility for the program is based on an individual’s weekly benefit determination – an amount calculated by a claimant’s reported wages. Individuals must have received a weekly benefit amount determination of at least $100 to be eligible. He/she must also be unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To check eligibility, claimants should visit their My UI portal where they will use a link to attest to the reason for their unemployment.

If the claimant is qualified, he/she will be issued their payments in separate batches, the first batch for three weeks of $300 each ($900) and the second batch for the remaining three weeks of $300 each.

Latest unemployment figures

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $13 billion in state and federal benefits since the pandemic began in mid-March. The agency issued $196 million in regular and federal unemployment benefits\.

From week ending Saturday, 3,646,864 regular initial claims for unemployment benefits have been processed, more than the past eight years combined. Of those, 2,441,116 were employer-filed claims and 1,205,748 were individual claims. Claims numbers have dropped below 100,000 for a sixth consecutive week. For week ending Sept. 5, initial claims totaled 50,320, down 963 from the prior week.

The number of initial unemployment claims filed throughout the United States for the week ending Sept. 5 was 884,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level of 884,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report